WINDSOR, ONT. -- Job seekers in Windsor-Essex now have some extra help thanks to a new project.

Workforce WindsorEssex has launched the new WEjobs Portal and Resume Builder in partnership with the City of Windsor’s Employment and Social Services Department.

The WEjobs Portal brings together Workforce WindsorEssex’s no-cost job finding and career development tools as well as the Resume Builder tool, in a new user-centred and personalized job search platform.

It allows jobseekers to quarterback their job search across 50+ job boards simultaneously.

“Workforce WindsorEssex makes job search easier by narrowing down job postings to those that fit the jobseeker’s skills and interests,” said Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce WindsorEssex.

Jobseekers will have 24/7 access to their personalized job feed, which updates hourly with new opportunities based on the user’s career interests and types of jobs, companies, occupations, and industries they’re following.

WEjobs Portal’s intuitive system allows users to follow and unfollow jobs, find related job suggestions, and remove jobs they’re not interested in. Users can configure their own skillset so it can be overlaid against all job postings in the system.

“Working collaboratively with Workforce WindsorEssex, WEjobs Portal was developed to address these employment needs and fill a gap in our community,” said Andrew Daher, executive director of Windsor’s Employment and Social Services.

Employers who already post on one of the 50+ job boards the WEjobs Portal includes will have their job postings automatically shared with jobseekers without extra effort or additional cost. As a result, jobseekers will no longer have to search dozens of job boards, look at jobs they’ve already looked at the day before or on another website, or even repeat the same keyword searches over and over again.