A sheet metal worker from Windsor has won a lottery jackpot worth more than $60,000.

Francis Gauthier, 56, won $61,936.50 in the February 9 Lotto 6/49 draw.

"This is my first major win," Francis said, while picking up his win at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “It's all just starting to settle in.”

The father of two plays the lottery frequently. "I usually play Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max and some Instant games."

This time, he played the same numbers as a past ticket.

He plans to put his winnings in the bank for now. "I will use some towards a down payment on a house and maybe purchase a new fishing boat."