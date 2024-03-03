New family-friendly event next weekend to showcase all Windsor has to offer

A new family-friendly event is coming to Windsor next weekend which will showcase dozens of community vendors and a variety of entertainers — from violinists, to dance groups, to performance pups.

The first annual YQG Togetherfest takes place at the University of Windsor Toldo Lancer Centre on March 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It's hosted by the University of Windsor, Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) and Rotary Club of Windsor-WIDE.

"WIDE stands for 'We're Inclusive, Diverse and Equitable.' BANA's motto is 'Be yourself'...and the university has been making great strides in recent years to try and be more diverse, inclusive, and a great community partner," said BANA representative Pat Kelly.

"In talking with these three groups, we decided it would be great to host an event where families could come, have fun, learn a little bit and get access to things you wouldn't normally see — especially in our underserviced west end."

According to organizers, there will be more than 60 vendors and community groups from across Windsor represented at the inaugural Togetherfest.

"We've got multicultural groups. We have games. We have activities. We have the Border City Barker dogs. We have inflatables. We have food," said Kelly.

Some of the other entertainers scheduled to perform include local singer Timothy Hole, Essex County Chinese Canadian Association dancers and violinist Yaren Ekti.

Tickets are $5 per person (and free for children ages five and younger).

According to Kelly, parking will be free near the Toldo Lancer Centre during the duration of the event.