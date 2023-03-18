New exhibition showcases Windsor’s cycling history

Museum Windsor has a brand new temporary exhibition at the Chimczuk Museum that explores Windsor's cycling history.

Windsor: Cycling City chronicles the history and evolution of cycling in Windsor with over a dozen vintage bicycles and related artifacts on display.

“It's kind of a play on words,” said exhibitions coordinator Craig Capacchione. “The title Windsor: Cycling City is definitely trying to play on that Motor City kind of idea and Windsor is part of it with Detroit, this motor city, but we were kind of a cycling city first.”

The exhibit was developed by the staff of Museum Windsor and guest curator Christopher Waters of the University of Windsor. It features historical photographs, artifacts, and bicycles dating from the late 1800s all the way to the late 1960s.

“There's a lot of great history here in cycling in the Windsor area.” Capacchione said. “Bicycle producers are here, companies are here selling bicycles and kind of getting great exposure here in Windsor.”

“We've got some very old bikes, a high-wheeler and a velocipede from Ingenium Canada in Ottawa, they sent some bikes for us. We've got a beautiful Evans and Dodge made bicycle right here made in Windsor on display at the exhibition as well. Great collection of vintage CCM bikes starting from the 1930s all the way up to the 1960s. So a little bit for everybody, whatever your interest is in come and check out some bikes.”

Capacchione added, "We've got a lot of great photographs as well, some bike leg and femora, advertisements from CCM and different companies, some local bike shops, some isolated their history here as well. So it's a great little bit we've got some area for kids to play, they can honk on some bicycle horns and kind of play with some wheels. So it's kind of a great fun for the whole family."

The Chimczuk Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

