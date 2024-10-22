New Essex subdivision one step closer to breaking ground

Essex Town Council has given tentative approval to a proposed housing development along Maidstone Avenue despite pushback from those living in the area.

A special council meeting was held on Monday evening to discuss needed bylaw amendments for a subdivision proposed by developer Noah Homes.

"I just ask council we need the homes now and we're willing to provide it,” Walter Branco, the owner of Noah Homes told council.

The proposal will use two recently developed streets along Maidstone Avenue to create 22 townhouses and 20 semi-detached homes.

Bylaw amendments are needed to address several issues with the size of the homes, including their height, proximity to existing properties and lot coverage.

Branco previously tried to develop the property for affordable rental housing units; However, the project did not receive funding from the provincial or federal government.

“Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in securing funding, and so, now we are looking at rezoning to accommodate more, obviously, the homeownership opportunity,” Branco said.

The home prices, Branco said, will be “attainable,” compared to those in the rest of Essex County.

Kirk Vivier spoke to CTV News on Oct. 21, 2024. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)“Everybody's attainable income is different, but yes, this will by far be one of the most attainable, developments that anyone has to offer, I believe in Essex County currently," he said.

The development received push back from a handful of delegates fearful the new housing will encroach on existing properties and not fit with the current neighbourhood.

Bell Avenue resident Kirk Vivier asked council to rethink the placement of the “monstrosity” homes.

“It’s got to be matching,” Vivier said, explaining taller homes must be placed further away from current Bell Avenue homes.

“Is it worth destroying somebody else’s property? You have to ask yourself that council,” Vivier said.

Following the delegations, Branco vowed to make changes, which include reducing the height of the homes and installing a privacy fence.

When asked after the meeting, Vivier said, despite the changes, “this thing here should not pass.”

In the end council agreed to give the first and second readings to the bylaw amendments. They noted a third and final reading will require the changes mentioned by Branco to be included in the written plans.

If council provides approval at the next available meeting, Branco said the hope will be to begin construction in mid-November.