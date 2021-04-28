WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent Public Health has announced new COVID-19 vaccine eligibility groups and a mobile clinic date in the region.

Beginning on April 27, CK Public Health is inviting those residents with qualifying health conditions to book a vaccination appointment online at GetYourShotCK.ca or by calling and leaving a message at 519-351-1010.

“We would like to thank our local primary care providers who have been referring their patients in the highest and high categories for appointments. With this new eligible group, we are working towards our goal in vaccinating all adults in Chatham-Kent,” said Dr. David Colby, Chatham-Kent medical officer of health.

The following health conditions, as defined by the province in their “Guidance for Prioritization of Phase 2 Populations for COVID-19 Vaccination” document, are now eligible:

Highest-Risk Health Conditions:

Organ transplant recipients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients

Neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g. motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis)

Haematological malignancy diagnosed <1 year

Kidney disease eGFR< 30

Pregnancy

High-Risk Health Conditions:

Obesity (BMI > 40)

Other treatments causing immunosuppression (e.g., chemotherapy, immunity weakening medications)

Intellectual or developmental disabilities (e.g., Down syndrome)

At-Risk Health Conditions:

Immune deficiencies/autoimmune disorders

Stroke/cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases

Spleen problems (e.g., asplenia)

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosis of mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

In addition to chronic health condition categories now being eligible for vaccination, workers in licensed childcare settings will also be eligible to book a vaccination appointment starting on April 29. Childcare staff will be provided a letter from their employer with further details.

People booking appointments will be required to confirm their eligibility when checking into their scheduled appointment time. Those not deemed eligible will not receive a vaccination and will have to rebook an appointment when they become eligible.

Residents will be able to book from a variety of appointment dates/times over the coming weeks at the Bradley Centre Vaccination Clinic in addition to a new mobile clinic at the Wallaceburg Arena on May 21.