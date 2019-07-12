New Chatham casino opening soon
Cascades Casino at 615 Richmond St. in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Municipality of Chatham-Kent / Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 12:41PM EDT
An opening date has been revealed for the casino in Chatham.
CTV News has learned Cascades Casino will have a soft opening on July 16.
The grand opening will take place on Aug. 8.
The facility at 615 Richmond St., includes gaming tables, slots and The Match Restaurant and The Buffet.
The $36-million casino is expected to create 200 jobs.