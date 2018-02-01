

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed a new case of canine influenza in the region.

In January, H3N2 canine influenza was identified in seven dogs in Windsor and Essex County.

Canine influenza virus is of public concern because it is highly contagious between dogs, particularly in areas (such as Canada) where dogs do not have natural immunity from previous infection and where canine influenza vaccination is rare.



Health unit officials say most dogs that develop influenza do not get seriously ill. Dogs will have respiratory signs similar to “kennel cough”.

Dogs with the canine flu are extremely contagious. Dog owners will be directed to isolate their dogs for a minimum of four weeks or until the dog is no longer shedding the virus. All other dogs and cats in the home must be isolated as well.

Health unit representatives have followed up with all affected pet owners about isolation procedures. Infected dogs can shed influenza virus for a short time prior to the onset of the disease. Therefore, animals that appear to be healthy are still a potential source of infection.

Increased environmental cleaning should be conducted as the virus can survive in the environment for 12- 24 hours. Common disinfectants can inactivate the virus along with increased hand washing with soap and water from pet owners.

Canine influenza vaccines can reduce the risk of disease. Health Unit officials say talk to your veterinarians about the vaccine.

If your dog is showing signs of respiratory illness call your veterinarian before visiting with other dogs.

Canine flu can be treated on an outpatient basis to avoid further spread of illness.

Cats can be infected but this appears to be rare.

Influenza in animals is a reportable disease. The investigation and response are ongoing.

Owners of affected and exposed pets have been notified and told to keep all animals away from other dogs and cats until cleared by the WECHU to prevent further spread of the virus.

Pet owners in Windsor and Essex County should be vigilant and watch for signs of respiratory disease in their pets, particularly dogs that frequently have contact with other dogs.