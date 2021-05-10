WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor expects to open a new bike track just in time for the summer.

Most of the work on the bicycle track in the Little River Corridor started about two weeks ago.

The track portion is complete, and work is about to begin on retaining wall and safety fencing.

That work is expected to take four to five weeks and cost $150,000.

Officials say this particular bike track project is on budget.

Some residents believe the off-road cycling tracks will put Windsor on the “mountain biking map.”