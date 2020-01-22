WINDSOR -- Amherstburg is getting a new school.

Trustees with the Greater Essex County District School Board approved the plans on Tuesday.

It will be built at the former Centennial Park at Simcoe and Fryer.

The new school will house 819 students and will combine pupils from General Amherst and Western.

Cost of the project is about $29 million.

Public board officials say the new school will eventually replace both General Amherst and Western Secondary and will be a single-floor school for efficiency.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and it's expected to open in 2022.

Unrelated, the board also approved renovations and an addition to Queen Elizabeth Public School.