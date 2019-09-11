CTV News has learned Unifor met with Nemak to find a resolution for their ongoing labour dispute.

Local 200 president John D'Agnolo says they had a "high level conversation" Wednesday with the company, asking them to live up to their current collective agreement and keep the engine block factory open until the end of 2022.

Nemak replied late Wednesday afternoon, saying they cannot keep the plant open, customer orders are too low.

Executives say they would be willing to discuss a closure agreement and fair severance terms.

That’s something Unifor is unwilling to accept, so the blockade continues, in defiance of a court-ordered injunction.

A Windsor judge has given the two sides until Friday afternoon to settle their dispute.

Justice Terry Patterson says he will consider Nemak's allegations of contempt of court on Friday at 2 p.m. if this isn't settled.

He can also consider fines proposed by Nemak of $25,000 a day against Unifor and $2,000 a day against individual union leaders, including national Unifor president Jerry Dias.