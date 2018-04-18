Elderly person taken to hospital after Aubin Road fire
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze at 2328 Aubin Rd. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 18, 2018 2:43PM EDT
Neighbours say an elderly person has been taken to hospital after a house fire on Aubin Road.
Windsor firefighters were called to the blaze at 2328 Aubin Road Wednesday afternoon.
The fire has been declared out, and investigators are on scene.
A neighbour says the victim was elderly and was attended to by EMS on scene before being taken to hospital. The resident's condition is unknown.