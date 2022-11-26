Neighbour dispute turns violent in Tilbury

A traffic dispute between neighbours turned violent Thursday when one man allegedly lunged toward the other knife in hand.

Chatham-Kent police say they responded to the altercation around 5 p.m. where officers learned a verbal argument regarding a traffic complaint escalated.

Police say one man lunged toward his neighbour “in a threatening manner” while holding a knife.

The man left the area before police arrived.

Officers arrested the 66-year-old man on Friday and charged him with assault with a weapon.

He was released with conditions pending a future court date.