WINDSOR, ONT. -- CTV News has declared NDP candidate Brian Masse to be re-elected in the Windsor West riding in the federal election.

Windsor West has been held by the New Democrats since 2002.

Liberal candidate Sandra Pupatello is showing the second highest amount of votes on Monday.

Masse had a close race against Pupatello in the 2019 federal election with the two candidates separated by less than 2,000 votes.

Masse will be commenting on the results Tuesday, but in a tweet said: "Thank you, Windsor West. I am grateful and honoured for the support. I am excited to continue to bring our priorities to Ottawa and fight for a better community for all."

Conservative candidate Anthony Orlando, People’s Party of Canada candidate Matthew Giancola and Margaret Villamizar of the Marxist-Leninist Party were also running.