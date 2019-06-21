

Canadians are celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day at events right across the country, including in Windsor.

Dozens of people attended the annual event at Mic Mac Park on Friday that celebrates the unique heritage and diversity of Canada’s Aboriginal peoples.

"There's a pretty strong case to make that a lot of the things we do today in this country, you can find our presence or our contributions to that and it's gone unrecognized,” says Russell Nadhee of Walpole First Nation. “So I think this is at least something that starts that conversation."

Activities in Windsor included drum circles and smudging ceremonies.

In Toronto, Mayor John Tory met with Indigenous leaders and community members during a traditional ceremony outside city hall that included singing, drumming and a sacred fire.

In Montreal, officials announced the renaming of Amherst Street to Atateken Street in honour of the local Indigenous population. Atateken is a Mohawk word that means brother and sister.