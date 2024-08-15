WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Naked man in Chatham prompts calls to police

    The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police) The sign outside Chatham-Kent police headquarters in Chatham, Ont. (Courtesy Chatham-Kent police)
    A Chatham man has been arrested after police received calls from the public about a naked man.

    Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Delaware Avenue and when they got there, officers found a man believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

    The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to police headquarters until he was sober.

    He was released with conditions and will appear in court next month for a charge of indecent act and indecent exhibition.

