Naked man in Chatham prompts calls to police

A Chatham man has been arrested after police received calls from the public about a naked man.

Just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to Delaware Avenue and when they got there, officers found a man believed to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to police headquarters until he was sober.

He was released with conditions and will appear in court next month for a charge of indecent act and indecent exhibition.