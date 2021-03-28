WINDSOR, ONT. -- Lakeshore council is reviewing short term rentals throughout town and is looking for feedback from residents.

Short term rentals refer to the use of a temporary residence for a period of 30 consecutive days or less.

Mayor Tom Bain says council wants to know how residents feel about short term rentals and whether Lakeshore should be regulating them and to what degree.

Some regulations that could be put into place are fire inspections, mandated insurance limits, licensing, and types of facilities that could be rented.

The online survey is available on the Municipality of Lakeshore’s website.