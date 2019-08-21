Emergency crews responded to two separate gas leaks in Windsor-Essex Wednesday.

Tecumseh firefighters and Enbridge Gas crews were called to the 13300 block of Lanoue Street just before 9 a.m. for a strong smell of natural gas in a commercial plaza.

People were evacuated from their businesses.

Enbridge workers on scene determined there were high levels of gas in the building.

Crews were doing ventilation to Fratelli Pasta Grill restaurant, where the highest levels of gas were found.

Essex Windsor EMS were on scene treating one patient.

Enbridge isolated the gas and all employees from other businesses are allowed to go back in within the hour.

Windsor Fire and Rescue also responded to a gas leak Wednesday afternoon.

According to Windsor Fire, the leak occurred at BASF Canada at Wyandotte and Crawford.

The gas feed to the plant was shut down and isolated.

Windsor Fire say the line has since been repaired.