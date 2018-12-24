

Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor





There was a special ceremony at Windsor's city hall Monday.

Rebecca Kralovensky and Hunter Bushnell tied the knot in a ceremony on Christmas Eve morning.

"Feels good," said Bushnell.

"Excited," said Rebecca. "Happy to be married finally."

The happy couple decided to forgo their big wedding plans and get married as soon as possible to allow the groom's grandfather a special Christmas present.

Bushnell's grandfather is in failing health and wanted to see his eldest grandson's wedding day.

Kralovensky was happy to stand next to her groom as she tells CTV Windsor — it's not about the flowers or the party, but about friends and family.

"He wanted to see his oldest grandson see his wedding day and so, he saw us get engaged last year. It was in Mexico and we did it there in Becca's favourite place in the world and we lined up the stars so he was actually there during the proposal," said Bushnell. "She said, 'Yes.' And here we are today."

Bushnell's grandfather wasn't able to make the ceremony but, the newlyweds will share the video with him later on Christmas Eve.