Multi-vehicle crash on residential street in Windsor

One person has been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor.

Just before 5 a.m., police were called to the scene of the six-car crash between on Bruce Avenue between Giles Boulevard and Clinton Street.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

More details will be released as they become available.

Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News) Windsor police are investigating after a multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue on April 23, 2024. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)