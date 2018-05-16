

The Canadian Press





LONDON -- Saturday's royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have a Canadian component, with all three of Ben and Jessica Mulroney's children among the group of bridesmaids and page boys.

Four-year-old Ivy Mulroney will be a bridesmaid while seven-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney will act as page boys, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The Mulroneys live in Toronto, where Jessica is a stylist and brand strategist, and Ben is co-host of CTV's "Your Morning" and anchor at "Etalk."

Ben Mulroney is also the son of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

A total of six bridesmaids and four page boys are in the wedding party for the Windsor Castle nuptials.

The others include Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, who is the three-year-old daughter of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, and their four-year-old son, Prince George.

Other bridesmaids include two of Markle's goddaughters and two of Prince Harry's goddaughters. One of Harry's godsons was also selected as a page boy.

Harry's press secretary, Jason Knauf, said earlier this month that all of the bridesmaids and page boys would be children.

The inclusion of the Mulroney children isn't a surprise.

It's been widely reported that Jessica Mulroney became good friends with the American-born Markle when the actress moved to Toronto to shoot her seven-season run of the Bravo/USA Network series "Suits."

British royalty expert Katie Nicholl told The Canadian Press the two bonded over a shared love of fitness, travel and fashion.

"Jessica has been very important to Meghan, she's been very important behind the scenes in the run-up to the royal wedding," Nicholl said in an interview published earlier this month.

Raised in Montreal, Mulroney has also worked as a bridal consultant and fashion expert. Earlier this month Hudson's Bay Co. announced she is taking on a bigger role at the Canadian retailer, acting as spokeswoman for the new brand CORE Life.

Mulroney first joined Hudson's Bay Co. (TSXL:HBC) in 2014 to help launch the Toronto outpost of the New York-based designer boutique Kleinfeld Bridal. She's also a contributing editor at Wedding Vacations magazine from the travel company Sunwing, and regularly outlines style trends on the daytime talk show "Cityline."

The Mulroney children often appear on Jessica's Instagram account, where she has 118,000 followers.

In one of her most recent posts, a pyjama-clad Ivy is seen in a video reading a homemade Mother's Day card.

"I love you more than the CN Tower, mommy. Love, Ivy," Ivy says.

"The stuff that makes my heart just melt," Jessica Mulroney writes in the caption.

"Happy Mother's Day to all those Super Heroes holding down their forts."