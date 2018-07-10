Leamington man victim in Amherstburg motorcycle crash
A Leamington man is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Amherstburg.
It happened on County Road 8 at Concession 6 Road North/Broderick around 2 p.m. Monday.
Amherstburg police say the collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Harley Davidson.
Police confirm the driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Leamington, was killed in the crash.
No names have been released.
A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.
The investigation continues and the intersection is open to traffic.