

CTV Windsor





A Leamington man is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Amherstburg.

It happened on County Road 8 at Concession 6 Road North/Broderick around 2 p.m. Monday.

Amherstburg police say the collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a 2013 Harley Davidson.

Police confirm the driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old man from Leamington, was killed in the crash.

No names have been released.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation continues and the intersection is open to traffic.