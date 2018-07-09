

CTV Windsor





One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in Amherstburg.

It happened on County Road 8 at Concession 6 Road North/Broderick around 2 p.m. Monday.

Amherstburg police say the collision involved a Toyota Corolla and a Harley Davidson.

Police confirm the driver of the motorcycle was killed.

No name has been released.

The investigation continues and police say the intersection will remain closed for quite some time.