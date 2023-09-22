Windsor

    • Mostly cloudy, warmer than average temperatures

    Windsor-Essex can expect to kick-off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds and above average temperatures.

    According to Environment Canada, the clouds are expected to clear by late Friday afternoon making way for sunshine.

    Temperatures are expected to reach 25C, which is a bit higher than the 21C average for this time of year.

    The evening will likely be clear with some fog patches developing overnight.

    The low is expected to drop to 13C.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Saturday: Sunny, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 14C.
    • Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 22C. At night, cloudy with a low of 14C.
    • Monday: Cloudy, high of 21C. At night, cloudy with a low of 13C.
    • Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud, high of 21C. At night, cloudy with a low of 12C.
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 19C. At night, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.  

