Most-watched CTV Windsor videos of 2019
WINDSOR -- By the numbers, here’s a look at the most-watched videos on ctvnewswindsor.ca in 2019.
A Kingsville woman says she's upset because she hasn't been able to claim her lottery prize. Stefanie Masotti explains:
A University of Windsor student says he found out the hard way the dangers of going to a stranger's home for an online item. Rich Garton reports:
Windsor man wants consumers to think twice before buying an F-150. Rich Garton has details.
Students helped an Essex County teacher achieve his dream of building a dragster. Bob Bellacicco has the story:
5 - Teens plead guilty - Graphic Warning:
Two teenagers have pleaded guilty for their role in a vicious attack on a 14-year-old Windsor boy. Michelle Maluske reports.