WINDSOR, ONT. -- The four Windsor-Essex school boards are again offering free, voluntary COVID-19 testing on Saturday, this time for schools in the central area of Windsor.

The clinic will run out of Kenned Collegiate Institute at 245 Tecumseh Rd. E. and will be meant for students, staff and children at day cares within the designated schools, who are not currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms (asymptomatic) but want to get tested.

The clinic will be open for the following school communities in the N9A postal code: Catholic Central Catholic High School, Kennedy Collegiate Institute, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, Queen Victoria Public School, St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School, École élémentaire L’Envolée, École élémentaire Louise-Charron, École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse, École secondaire de Lamothe-Cadillac, Westview Freedom Academy, Walkerville Collegiate Institute and King Edward Public School.

Lifelabs will be providing PCR testing, with a walk-in schedule:

9:00 – 9:30 a.m. School staff

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter A

10:00 – 10:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter B

10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Surname beginning with letter C or D

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. Surname beginning with letter E, F or G

11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter H, I or J

12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter K or L

12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter M or N

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter O, P or Q

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter R or S

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. Surname beginning with letter T, U or V

2:30 – 3:00 p.m. Surname beginning with letter W, X, Y or Z

Last week about 96 people were tested at Leamington District Secondary and the province is reporting no new cases were identified.