Amherstburg installs commemorative crosswalk for Remembrance Day
The Town of Amherstburg has unveiled a painted crosswalk, honouring veterans for Remembrance Day.
It's at the corner of Dalhousie Street and Murray Street and was officially unveiled on Friday morning.
“Our veterans have given so much to uphold the freedoms we cherish, and this crosswalk is a symbol of our collective gratitude and recognition of their service,” said Mayor Michael Prue.
“We are honoured to have this crosswalk ready for Remembrance Day, providing our community with a place to reflect and pay homage to the brave men and women who have served.”
Amherstburg follows a similar move made in Chatham, which also painted a crosswalk to honour veterans.
“We are deeply moved by this gesture from the Town of Amherstburg to honour our veterans,” said Shawn Wilkie, president of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 157.
“This crosswalk near our branch serves as a visible reminder of the sacrifices made by our brave service members, and we are grateful for this meaningful tribute as we approach Remembrance Day.”
