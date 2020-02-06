WINDSOR -- The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario has announced two more strike days impacting Windsor-Essex public elementary schools.

If a tentative agreement has not been reached, ETFO will conduct a province-wide strike on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and ETFO members in the Greater Essex County District School Board will participate in a rotating strike on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

This will result in the closure of all GECDSB elementary schools to students on those days and student transportation will be cancelled.

Information on school-based programs and services will be posted on the board website.

At this time, there are no strike days scheduled at GECDSB secondary schools.