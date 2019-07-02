

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Detroit rail tunnel is expected to see increased freight traffic this week.

CN Rail has advised municipal officials along the route known as the Chatham subdivision to expect to see six more freight trains passing through Windsor, Tecumseh, Lakeshore and Chatham each day this week.

The advisory is in effect until Saturday.

Crews are still clearing 40-cars which derailed in the tunnel linking Sarnia and Port Huron on Friday.

One car leaked nearly 1,400 gallons of sulfuric acid but the company said the substance was contained and posed no risk to the public or the St. Clair River.

No fires or injuries were reported.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation and the company said it is working with officials in both municipalities.