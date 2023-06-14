More food options coming to Lakeshore this summer

Residents and visitors of Lakeshore can expect some new options for food this summer as the town approved the use of food trucks on public property.

Lakeshore council approved a zoning by-law amendment during its regular council meeting Tuesday to permit food trucks throughout the municipality.

“As a Council, we look forward to seeing the fruits of this tasty decision in effect,” Mayor Tracey Bailey said in a news release. “Residents and visitors alike can expect to enjoy even more culinary creations this summer!”

Under the amended zoning by-law, food trucks are allowed on all private property. In residential areas, the vehicles will need the consent of the property owner and can only be allowed to operate for up to 24 hours.

According to an accompanying report, Lakeshore staff will monitor the impact of food trucks and report any issues to council. If needed, additional recommendations will be reviewed.