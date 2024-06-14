WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Mom arrested in abduction of 8-year-old son

    Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo) Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo)
    Windsor police have charged a 40-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of her 8-year-old son.

    Officers responded to a report of a child abduction that occurred at Erie Street and Windsor Avenue just after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

    Through investigation, officers learned that the child’s mother, who did not have legal custody of him, had enticed her son with gifts and dinner to go with her after school. Leveraging surveillance footage in the area and witness statements, officers quickly located and made contact with the mother.

    Police convinced her to return the child safely. At approximately 6 p.m., officers arrested the mother in her vehicle on Dougall Avenue near Highway 401. The child was subsequently returned safely to his family.

    The 40-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic has been charged with abduction by a parent. Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

