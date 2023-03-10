Missing 31-year-old Windsor woman has been found
Windsor police say a missing 31-year-old woman has been located.
Police were looking for Alissa Damphouse, who was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police were concerned for her safety.
Later Friday afternoon, police posted that she was found.
