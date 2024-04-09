WINDSOR
    • Missing 14-year-old girl located by OPP in Leamington

    OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor) OPP sign at the Detachment on Manning Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Melanie Borrelli /CTV News Windsor)
    Essex County OPP officers say they have located a missing 14-year-old girl.

    She was last seen in Leamington around 7:30 p.m. on April 6. On Tuesday morning, police say she was found.

    If you have any information, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

