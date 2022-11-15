Missing 13-year-old girl sought by Windsor police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan was last seen in South Windsor at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Police say Mackenna entered a grey Ford Flex SUV driven by an unknown individual. She has not returned home or been in contact with her parents since that time.
She was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact police immediately at 519-258-6111.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Russian strikes across Ukraine plunge country into darkness
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts.
RCMP caught off guard by Ottawa mayor's request for officers during 'Freedom Convoy'
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says the Ottawa mayor's request for 1,800 police reinforcements during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February caught the Mounties off guard.
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: National unity is on the table as Parliament discusses Bill C-13
In an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes that bilingualism is a 'fundamental characteristic of Canada that is being whittled away by the characterization of it as not just a cost but…even as a threat to our children’s health!'
Calgary police warn public about random downtown assaults
Calgary police are warning the public about a man who is allegedly randomly assaulting people in the downtown core.
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
