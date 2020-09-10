Advertisement
Minor injury caused by cooking fire in Windsor
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:11PM EDT
Fire crews attended a blaze on Hall Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unattended cooking gets the blame for a fire on Hall Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.
It happened in the 900 block near Niagara Street.
Windsor Fire officials say one person was treated and released on scene for minor smoke inhalation.
No word on how much damage was caused