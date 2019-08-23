Unattended cooking blamed for east Windsor house fire
Crews were called to the blaze at 1022 Matthew Brady on in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Ricardo Veneza / CTV Windsor)
Ricardo Veneza, CTV Windsor
Published Friday, August 23, 2019 3:45PM EDT
Windsor fire officials say unattended cooking caused a house fire in east Windsor.
Crews were called to the blaze at 1022 Matthew Brady on Friday.
Neighbours tell CTV News the fire was put out pretty quickly.
Fire officials say there were no injuries in the kitchen fire.