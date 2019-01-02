House fire the result of unattended cooking
Fire crews battle a house fire on Glicka Court in Windsor on January 1, 2019 ( photo courtesy of Twitter / Owen @_OnLocation_ )
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 2, 2019 6:05AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 2, 2019 9:55AM EST
Officials say unattended cooking is what led to a fire at a Windsor home on New Year's day.
Fire crews were called to a house in the 1100 block of Glicka Court early Tuesday evening after flames were reported in the basement.
It was determined that the fire began in a lower level kitchen due to unattended cooking.
No one was hurt in the fire but damages are set at $150,000.