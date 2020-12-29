WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Ministry of Labour has laid orders against a company for a fatal workplace accident.

The Ministry of Labour was notified of the death on Saturday at a demolition project in Windsor’s east end.

Police were called to the scene in the 6500 block of Cantelon Drive around 1:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old worker was fatally injured during the demolition of a wall.

The ministry has issued seven orders against “A-1 Quality Concrete, Demolition and Excavation.”

Investigators have also issued one “requirement” of the company, but won’t say what the orders or requirements are of the company.

The ministry said the investigation is ongoing.