Advertisement
Windsor News - Local Breaking | CTV News Windsor
Chatham man taken to hospital after industrial accident
Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020 1:22PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, June 17, 2020 1:23PM EDT
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 21-year-old Chatham man was taken to the hospital after an industrial accident in Ridgetown.
Emergency crews responded to an industrial accident at a business on Marsh Street on Tuesday afternoon.
The Ministry of Labour was notified and has taken over the investigation.
More coming.