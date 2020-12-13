WINDSOR, ONT. -- Every year, an estimated five thousand people across Windsor benefit from the annual Mikhail Holdings Turkey Giveaway.

On their website Mikhail Holdings states, "In these unprecedented times, we at Mikhail Holdings feel that it is important that we continue our annual Turkey Giveaway in the same tradition that we have carried on since 2004."

With COVID-19 restrictions, their event will be held differently this year.

Mikhail Holdings has eliminated their drive-through component of their annual giveaway, transferring their entire process to home delivery.

"We will be doing the giveaway exclusively by home-delivery this year for December 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st."

Anyone who planned on arriving on Friday are encouraged to sign up online.

They remind people that there is a limit of one deliver per household and they will not be exceeding 500 deliveries. Someone must be available to accept the delivery.

Visit their website for more information.