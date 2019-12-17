WINDSOR -- Mikhail Holdings has revealed the date for its Annual Turkey Giveaway Tradition.

The turkeys will be handed out on Friday, Dec. 20 at 100 Ouellette Avenue, which is the corner of Ouellette and Riverside Drive, CIBC Building at 10 a.m.

It’s the 15th straight year for the popular giveaway, which usually has people lined up around the block.

The purpose of the event is for families who might not otherwise have a festive meal on their table this Christmas season are offered something special.

About 500 Turkeys, potatoes and canned vegetables, along with vitamins from Jamiesons will be given to families in need.

Organizers ask that anyone wanting a package bring identification, as only one meal package per family will be given.

Coffee and donuts compliments of Tim Horton’s (Pat Hayes and Chris Carauna franchises) will be served to the public.

The Mikhail family says they remain thankful to be able to help in such programs and with the goal of touching the lives of as many as they can in the community to make Christmas that much more special.

The family is reminding everyone that they do need to wait in line too early, as they expect to have enough to satisfy everybody.