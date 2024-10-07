Michigan varsity athlete credits Chatham high school for her success

Candace Beuckelare, a Michigan multi-sport varsity athlete, has credited her high school in Chatham for her successes as a post-secondary athlete.

Beuckelare went to John McGregor Secondary School (JMSS) before attending Lawrence Technological University in Southfield, Mich.

“Attending John McGregor allowed me to grow in all areas and become the person I am today,” said Beuckelare.

“I would not be where I am without the support of the amazing teachers and staff. John McGregor allowed me to get out of my comfort zone and try new things. If it weren’t for the support and staff at JMSS, I would not have been able to participate in so many extracurricular activities while maintaining good grades.”

While she attended JMSS, she was a top student, while also participating in sports and student government. The sports she played included cross country, tennis, golf, volleyball, curling, softball and badminton.

Beuckelare was named Senior Athlete of the Year, a Jack Perry nominee and was named valedictorian of her graduating class during her time there.

Furthering her high school achievements, Beuckelare represented JMSS at the South Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association tournaments for tennis, badminton and golf.

She then secured a spot at OFSAA (Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations) in golf in 2023. She also competed in badminton at OFSAA two different times.

In 2023, she earned the silver medal in the “C” flight at OFSAA.

“Attending JMSS was undoubtedly a key factor in allowing me to continue my academic, athletic and professional journey in University,” she said.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities and guidance I had at JMSS. The teachers and staff there really helped shape my journey and I will carry those lessons with me as I continue to grow and pursue my dreams.”

Lambton Kent District School Board called Beuckelare a “shining example of the vital role that school culture, environment and staff support play in providing opportunities that help students achieve both academic and athletic success.”