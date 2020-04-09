WINDSOR, ONT. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended Michigan's stay-at-home order through April, saying it must continue longer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The order took effect March 24 and had been scheduled to expire early next week.

The order prohibits employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations.

It also bars gatherings of any number outside a single household, except to care for a family member, though places of religious worship are exempt from misdemeanour penalties.