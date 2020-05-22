LANSING, MICH. -- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is further relaxing stay-at-home restrictions.

She says a ban on nonessential health procedures will be lifted May 29, and groups of up to 10 people can gather socially starting Thursday, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

Retailers can reopen by appointment only, starting Tuesday, as long as there are no more than 10 customers inside. Social distancing requirements remain in place.

Whitmer says the stay-home order will likely be extended beyond May 28.

Restaurants remain closed to dine-in customers, except in northern Michigan. Gyms, casinos and hair salons remain closed.