Michigan approaching 325,000 virus cases; deaths top 8,700
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
LANSING, MICH -- The state of Michigan is moving closer to 325,000 COVID-19 cases.
Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,273 new daily confirmed cases, bringing the state's total to 324,779 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Another 73 people have died due to complications from the virus. Total reported virus-related deaths in Michigan were listed at 8,761.
Henry Ford Health System on Wednesday announced that five of its hospitals have been approved by the state as sites where COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed when made available.