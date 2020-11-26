LANSING, MICH -- The state of Michigan is moving closer to 325,000 COVID-19 cases.

Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 4,273 new daily confirmed cases, bringing the state's total to 324,779 since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Another 73 people have died due to complications from the virus. Total reported virus-related deaths in Michigan were listed at 8,761.

Henry Ford Health System on Wednesday announced that five of its hospitals have been approved by the state as sites where COVID-19 vaccines can be distributed when made available.