Michael Buble coming to Caesars Windsor in September

Caesars Windsor announced Monday that world-renowned singer Michael Bublé is coming to town this fall.

He will take The Colosseum stage on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Bublé has sold over 75 million albums worldwide throughout his extraordinary career and has enjoyed enormous success as one of the top touring artists of all time. His accolades include five Grammy Awards, 15 JUNOs, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Canada’s Walk of Fame, six Multi-Platinum albums, and over 14 billion global streams.

His hit songs include “Feeling Good,” “Home,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and “It’s a Beautiful Day.”

Bublé released his self-titled debut album in 2003, followed by a series of Multi-Platinum, Number One albums including Call Me Irresponsible, Crazy Love, To Be Loved, Love, and Christmas. Bublé’s 11th studio album higher marked his ninth Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart.

Known for his world-class showmanship and spectacular concert production, he has performed sold-out shows in over 30 countries.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.

Caesars Rewards members receive exclusive ticket presale benefits. Purchase your presale tickets, available at 10 AM on Wednesday, June 12 to be the first to buy tickets before the public for Michael Bublé. To learn more, visit the Caesars Rewards Centre.