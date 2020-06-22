LONDON, ONT -- A new deal between Canada and Mexico means farm workers will once again be allowed to come to Canada following a deal on better COVID-19 protections.

Mexico blocked workers coming to Canada after two men, aged 31 and 24, died after contracting COVID-19 in Essex County.

Essex has been dealing with outbreak on area farms in recent weeks, but it is not the only country in southwestern Ontario to battle outbreaks.

Towards the end of April dozens of cases were reported at Greenhill Produce in Chatham-Kent. That outbreak has been declared.

In Norfolk county nearly 200 migrant workers contracted the virus at Scotlynn Group in Vittoria.

It was announced Sunday that a worker had died.

The Mexican government says it has now reached a deal with Canada for improvements in the temporary foreign worker program.

The deal includes increased inspections and more support for Mexican officials to report unsafe working conditions.

With files from the Canadian Press.