

CTV Windsor





A 54-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a meth bust in the downtown core.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) was active downtown Monday searching for a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

At around 1 p.m., officers located the man in the area of Goyeau Street and University Avenue and he was arrested without incident.

Upon being searched, officers say they located and seized almost 6 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, along with a quantity of cash.

Stanley Idzior, 54, is charged with one count of possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4204, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.