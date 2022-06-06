Memorial walk held for Afzaal family in Windsor one year after London, Ont. attack

On the one-year anniversary of the attack in London that took four members of the Afzaal family, Windsorites gathered Monday to pay their respects, as well as to bring attention to the ongoing issue of islamophobia.

Members of the Islamic community took part in a memorial walk starting at the Bert Weeks Memorial Gardens and continuing down the riverfront trail to the Canadian flag.

The night also included speeches that honoured the Afzaal family members as well as a prayer.

“The Muslim communities in London and in Windsor are very similar,” said walk organizer Amna Masoodi, adding that what happened in London could also happen in Windsor.

One of the speakers, Ghallia Hashem, thinks that while there has been progress in tackling islamophobia in the year since the attack, there are still steps that need to be taken.

“We need to work on amplifying voices that need to be amplified,” Hashem said. “I think people are very quick to say a quick word and then move on and not have any action. I am happy we’re taking steps forward, I’m waiting for the leap.”