Blenheim man faces drug-impaired driving charges after single-vehicle rollover
Published Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:51AM EST Last Updated Thursday, January 2, 2020 10:52AM EST
The Chatham-Kent police crest is seen on a uniform in Chatham, Ont. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
BLENHEIM, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Blenheim man is facing impaired charges after a single-vehicle crash.
Chatham-Kent police were called to the area of Fargo Road in Blenheim for a rollover on Wednesday around 3 p.m.
Through investigation officers say they believe the man was driving while impaired by drugs.
He was arrested and taken to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for tests.
Kevin Horak, 28, of Blenheim was charged with being impaired by drugs. He was later released with a future court date.