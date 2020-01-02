BLENHEIM, ONT. -- A 28-year-old Blenheim man is facing impaired charges after a single-vehicle crash.

Chatham-Kent police were called to the area of Fargo Road in Blenheim for a rollover on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

Through investigation officers say they believe the man was driving while impaired by drugs.

He was arrested and taken to the Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters for tests.

Kevin Horak, 28, of Blenheim was charged with being impaired by drugs. He was later released with a future court date.